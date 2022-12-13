Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,224. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

