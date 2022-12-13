Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 11,989 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,801,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,812. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

