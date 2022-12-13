Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 60,652 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $45,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,620,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,284,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,957. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85.

