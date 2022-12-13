Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 stock opened at €106.20 ($111.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.98. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($77.35).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

