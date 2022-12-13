Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

