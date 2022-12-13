Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

