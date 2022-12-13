Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,283 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.