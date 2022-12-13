Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,529,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.