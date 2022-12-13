Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

