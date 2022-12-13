Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Carter Bankshares worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

CARE opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

