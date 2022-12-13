Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,152,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $282.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

