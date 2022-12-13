Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 2,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,312,900.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

