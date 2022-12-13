Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.6 %

TPR stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 110.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 338,765 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,035 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 140,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

