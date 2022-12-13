Tarality (TARAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $137.99

Tarality (TARAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Tarality has a market cap of $6.23 billion and approximately $137.99 worth of Tarality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tarality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tarality has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tarality

Tarality was first traded on September 10th, 2021. Tarality’s total supply is 959,999,999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,999,999,479,132 tokens. The official website for Tarality is tarality.online. Tarality’s official Twitter account is @taralitycoin?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tarality Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tarality (TARAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tarality has a current supply of 959,999,999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tarality is 0.00001731 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tarality.online.”

