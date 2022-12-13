TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 155,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.