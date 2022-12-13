TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDK stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.