TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDK Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TDK stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.
TDK Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDK (TTDKY)
