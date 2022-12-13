Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 284.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors comprises about 0.4% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $324,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

