Tellor Price Hits $13.75 (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $13.75 or 0.00077500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.45 or 0.30374290 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.
