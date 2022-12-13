Telsey Advisory Group Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $6.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

JOAN stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

