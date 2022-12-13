Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.45.

TEX opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

