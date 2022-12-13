TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.42 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $249.42 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077470 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00054508 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009624 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023573 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000240 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,506,241 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,778,327 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.