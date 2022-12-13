Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 238 ($2.92) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

