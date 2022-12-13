Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $512.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

