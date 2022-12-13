Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average of $243.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

