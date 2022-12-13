Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 797,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Rating)

See Also

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.