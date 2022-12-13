Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 797,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About Thai Oil Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.