The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. 233,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

