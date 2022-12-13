The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 224,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,915. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

