The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.