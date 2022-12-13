The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.56. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

