The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) to Issue GBX 0.63 Dividend

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GSCT traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.80 ($1.79). 69,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.89. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £782.31 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
Further Reading
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.