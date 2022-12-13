The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $931,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

