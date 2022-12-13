The Graph Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $461.91 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

