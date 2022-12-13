The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

