The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 240,066 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 223.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

