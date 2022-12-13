The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

