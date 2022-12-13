The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group
In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
