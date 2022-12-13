The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GF opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

