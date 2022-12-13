The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 285.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.