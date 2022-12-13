The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Shares of RSTGF remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
