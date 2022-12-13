Thomasville National Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. 338,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

