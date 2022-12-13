Thomasville National Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $77,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 124,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

