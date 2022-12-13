Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 67,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

