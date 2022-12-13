Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.82

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$159.82 and last traded at C$157.79, with a volume of 78421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$157.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.80.

The company has a market cap of C$75.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $445,575.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

