Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183.38 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $183.38 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0187509 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,129,288.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

