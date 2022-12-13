Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of THOGF stock opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 52-week low of 25.00 and a 52-week high of 27.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.00.

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

