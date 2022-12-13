Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.4 %

TKOMY stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $21.84.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

