Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.4 %
TKOMY stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $21.84.
About Tokio Marine
