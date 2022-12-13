Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMRAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

See Also

