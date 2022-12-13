Toncoin (TON) Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00013302 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.11 billion and approximately $59.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21610116 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $45,484,940.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

