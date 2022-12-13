Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00012913 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and $68.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation.

