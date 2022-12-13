Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

TTP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

