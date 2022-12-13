Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 569,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Stock Performance

Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

